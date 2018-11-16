Home / Obituaries / Reva Rosenbalm, age 96 of Claxton

Reva Rosenbalm, age 96 of Claxton

Reva Rosenbalm, age 96 of Claxton, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.  She was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church.  Preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Rosenbalm; daughter, Patsy Rosenbalm; son, Conice Rosenbalm; grandson, Bradley Thompson and great grandson, Benjamin Jacob Davidson.

Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Nancy Wires of Memphis, TN, Larry and Helen Rosenbalm of Claxton; daughter, Joyce Rosenbalm of Claxton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and two more due in 2019; brother, H.C. Ridenour; son-in-law, Larry Vinyard and daughter-in-law, Eve Clarkson; special friends, Bruce and Lisa Crowley and Wayne Webb.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a service to follow with Chaplain Mark Kitts and Brother Austin Crowley officiating.  Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home and proceed to Piney Grove Baptist Church in Heiskell for a graveside service at 3:00 PM with Brother Larry Rosenbalm officiating.  www.holleygamble.com

 

