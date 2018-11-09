Home / Community Bulletin Board / REMINDER: Veterans to be celebrated Saturday in Clinton

This Sunday November 11th is Veterans Day and Anderson County’s military veterans will be celebrated on Saturday with a pair of events.

The monthly Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, will be held this Saturday, November 10th in the gymnasium at the Clinton Community Center.

The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. including the presentation of colors by the Anderson County High School JROTC and music by Miss Lily Vandagriff.

Following the breakfast, the annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the Clinton Community Center, travel through downtown Clinton and end at Cullom Street.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000.

