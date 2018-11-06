Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: OR road work to close part of Union Valley Rd.

City of Oak Ridge contractor Duracap Asphalt Paving, Inc., is presently working to replace a drainage tile under Union Valley Road that has collapsed. This work will require a full closure of the east end of the western section of Union Valley Road beginning Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and is anticipated to last approximately three days, depending upon weather conditions.

The affected tile is located at 117 Union Valley Road near the intersection of Union Valley Road and S. Illinois Avenue. Drivers may use Scarboro Road to Bethel Valley Road to the south or Scarboro Road to S. Illinois Avenue to the north as a detour.

Union Valley Road will be open for local traffic to access businesses, but be advised there will be no turn around area available for drivers trying to use Union Valley Road as a through-road during the closure.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

