Reminder: Mystery Night at CPL Fandom Friday

The Clinton Public Library’s next Fandom Friday will take place November 30th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. This month will be Mystery Night! This month, they are featuring all mystery fandoms including Sherlock Holmes, Scooby-Doo, Nancy Drew, Clue, and more. Join the staff for themed snacks, activities, and a murder mystery game. Costumes are encouraged!
