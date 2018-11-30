Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Mystery Night at CPL Fandom Friday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 8 Views

The Clinton Public Library’s next Fandom Friday will take place November 30th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. This month will be Mystery Night! This month, they are featuring all mystery fandoms including Sherlock Holmes, Scooby-Doo, Nancy Drew, Clue, and more. Join the staff for themed snacks, activities, and a murder mystery game. Costumes are encouraged!

