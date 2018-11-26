Region 2-4A All Region Team, Superlatives dominated by Mavericks

2018 2-4A ALL REGION FOOTBALL TEAM
ANDERSON COUNTY
Mike Carroll, Cannon Carpenter, Austin Elliott, Logan Berry, Noah Collorusso, Blake Champman, Russ Lindsey, Ethan Powers, Cam Thomas, Gage Terry, Stanton Martin, Ryan Moog, Marquis Gallaher, Trey Noe, Stone Cummins
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Grayson Terry
CHATTANOOGA CENTRAL
Donya Parker, Hunter Jones, Jaheim Jones, Tray Odom, Kenny Shaden, Brandon Williams, Eli Garner, TJ Payne, Chance Martin
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Mike McGhee
CHATTANOOGA HOWARD TECH
Marquez William, Desmond Griffen, Darren Kinamore, Eric Johnson, T. Snow, Jarquel Wooten, Ellis Robinson, Tawon Billups
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: LeBrian Morris
CHATTANOOGA EAST HAMILTON
Aiden Holt, Sam Randolph, Adam Caudle, Blaine Savage, Marko Dozier, Conner Thornburg, Harrison Davis, Mason Lafallotte
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Harrison Davis
CHATTANOOGA EAST RIDGE
Jalen Boykin, Keanu Johnson, Nico Johnikin, Tra Jett, Caleb Serrato, Soloman Taylor, Alonzo Russell
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Dino Sabic
SEQUOYAH
John Douglas Wiggins, Josh Stakely, Evan Swanson, Carson Sledge, Trevor Stakely
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Dorian Munoz
CHATTANOOGA HIXSON
Landon Wallace, Christian Hedges, Devotis McCardy, Tre Warton
ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Christian Turner
SUPERLATIVES REGION 2-4A
All Region New Comer of the YEAR: Stone Cummins, Anderson County
All Region Most Valuable Player : Stanton Martin, Anderson County
All Region Offensive Player of the Year: Alonzo Russell East Ridge
All Region Defensive Players of the Year: Marquis Gallaher and Ryan Moog Anderson County
All Region Offensive Line Man of the Year: Trey Noe, Anderson County
All Region Defense Lineman of the Year: Chance Martin, Chattanooga Central
All Region Specialist : Kicker Mason Lafallotte- East Hamilton
Coach of the Year: Davey Gillum
Assistant Coaches of the Year
Offensive Assistant : Russ Gillum- Anderson County, Brad Church East Ridge
Defensive Assistant: J.D Dunbar- East Hamilton