Region 2-4A All Region Team, Superlatives dominated by Mavericks

2018 2-4A ALL REGION FOOTBALL TEAM

ANDERSON COUNTY

Mike Carroll, Cannon Carpenter, Austin Elliott, Logan Berry, Noah Collorusso, Blake Champman, Russ Lindsey, Ethan Powers, Cam Thomas, Gage Terry, Stanton Martin, Ryan Moog, Marquis Gallaher, Trey Noe, Stone Cummins

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Grayson Terry

CHATTANOOGA CENTRAL

Donya Parker, Hunter Jones, Jaheim Jones, Tray Odom, Kenny Shaden, Brandon Williams, Eli Garner, TJ Payne, Chance Martin

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Mike McGhee

CHATTANOOGA HOWARD TECH

Marquez William, Desmond Griffen, Darren Kinamore, Eric Johnson, T. Snow, Jarquel Wooten, Ellis Robinson, Tawon Billups

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: LeBrian Morris

CHATTANOOGA EAST HAMILTON

Aiden Holt, Sam Randolph, Adam Caudle, Blaine Savage, Marko Dozier, Conner Thornburg, Harrison Davis, Mason Lafallotte

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Harrison Davis

CHATTANOOGA EAST RIDGE

Jalen Boykin, Keanu Johnson, Nico Johnikin, Tra Jett, Caleb Serrato, Soloman Taylor, Alonzo Russell

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Dino Sabic

SEQUOYAH

John Douglas Wiggins, Josh Stakely, Evan Swanson, Carson Sledge, Trevor Stakely

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Dorian Munoz

CHATTANOOGA HIXSON

Landon Wallace, Christian Hedges, Devotis McCardy, Tre Warton

ACADEMIC ALL REGION: Christian Turner

SUPERLATIVES REGION 2-4A

All Region New Comer of the YEAR: Stone Cummins, Anderson County

All Region Most Valuable Player : Stanton Martin, Anderson County

All Region Offensive Player of the Year: Alonzo Russell East Ridge

All Region Defensive Players of the Year: Marquis Gallaher and Ryan Moog Anderson County

All Region Offensive Line Man of the Year: Trey Noe, Anderson County

All Region Defense Lineman of the Year: Chance Martin, Chattanooga Central

All Region Specialist : Kicker Mason Lafallotte- East Hamilton

Coach of the Year: Davey Gillum

Assistant Coaches of the Year

Offensive Assistant : Russ Gillum- Anderson County, Brad Church East Ridge

Defensive Assistant: J.D Dunbar- East Hamilton

