PCUD names two new VPs

(PCUD press release) Powell Clinch Utility District (PCUD) is pleased to announce the promotions of Steve Croley and Stephen Harris to Vice Presidents of the company.

Steve Croley has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Finance. Steve has served as Controller with PCUD since 2012. Prior to joining PCUD, Steve was a CFO in the manufacturing industry for several years. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant for over 16 years. Steve and his wife Tanya reside in LaFollette and have three children: Mycah, Drew, and Will.

Stephen Harris has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Operations. Stephen has been employed with PCUD since 2000 and has previously held the positions of Engineering Manager and Operations Manager. In addition, he holds a Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Tennessee. Stephen is also Chair of the Natural Gas Distributor’s Association of East Tennessee and past Chair of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. Stephen resides in Rocky Top with his wife Amber and daughter Caroline.

Rob Neil, president of PCUD, said, “I am pleased to recognize Steve and Stephen’s leadership, service and dedication to the company over the past years and I look forward to working with them as they excel in their new roles.”

PCUD is a natural gas company headquartered in Rocky Top, Tennessee serving 16,000 natural gas customers in Anderson and Campbell Counties.