PCUD hosting event at Briceville Elementary

On Wednesday, students at Briceville Elementary School will receive some hands-on experience while touring equipment and locating a gas line during an event being sponsored by the Powell-Clinch Utility District

The event will be held from 9 to 11 am on Wednesday, November 14th, and lunch will be provided for students at 11 am.

Powell-Clinch Utility District says they are sponsoring the event to teach students about natural gas and show them that there are specialized trade jobs that don’t require college degrees.