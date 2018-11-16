Paul Smith, age 93 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1924 to the late William Dewey and Mary Mattie Smith in Pioneer, TN. He graduated Lafollette High School as the President and Valedictorian of his class in 1943. He attended Lincoln Memorial University and was named Freshman with Highest Grade Point Average. He graduated Cincinatti College in 1950 Valedictorian of his class with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. After high school graduation, he volunteered for the US Army Air Force Cadet Corps. He served as a Bombardier in a B-29 as a 2nd Lieutenant until discharge in 1946. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton for many years and loved the XYZ/Primetime Group. He was a Life Member of the NRA, and a 60 year member of American Legion Post 0172. He moved to Clinton after graduation and worked at Hoskins Drug Store as a pharmacist until he acquired Clinton Drug Company in 1955. He worked there as owner until he retired in 1991. After retirement he volunteered at Interfaith Clinic and First Baptist Christian Service Center. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening, traveling and was a 2nd degree black belt in Karate.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by: sisters, Florine Clotfelter and Dorothy Shelby.

He is survived by loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Smith; wonderful children, Barbara Smith Roberts and husband Michael of Farragut, William H. Smith and wife Beth Wyckoff of Hendersonville, NC; Sister-in-law, Shirley Haefele of Rochester, NY; half-sister, Sharon Henegar of Lafollette, TN; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

He was a gentleman in many ways and never met a stranger to which he couldn’t talk.

The family is grateful for the help of his many caregivers, Mary, John, Bethany and many others. He enjoyed his friends, the Cloyds, Hammerlings, Bradens, Roettgers, and many others, as well as the cousins of his wife Betty.

Paul’s inurnment will be on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Grandview Memorial Garden at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Service Center at PO Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717 or the Interfaith Health Clinic at 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917-7209 or the charity of your choice.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.