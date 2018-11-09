ORT: Man sentenced to 30 years in 2017 shooting

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man was sentenced to the maximum 30 years in prison in an attempted murder case as part of a plea agreement on Thursday after shooting a woman last year.

44-year-old William Antwon Mollette pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Thursday.

Mollette received the maximum 25 years on the attempted first-degree murder charge, as well as the maximum five years on the firearm possession charge, with those sentences to be served consecutively for a total 30-year sentence.

The victim of the shooting, Cathy Griffin, read a statement in court during the plea agreement hearing in which she described not being able to breathe or cry out for help. Griffin’s statement also indicated that she remembers every second of the incident and that it “still haunts [her]” to this day.

The shooting occurred on September 29, 2017, on Walsh Lane in north Oak Ridge. Griffin suffered life-threatening injuries from five gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen, and was flown to UT Medical Center, where she remained hospitalized for 30 days and underwent a total of nine surgeries, according to ORT.

Mollette was apprehended a short time after the shooting and admitted to officers that he had shot Griffing, stating that he had been upset about the woman previously having forced him to give back a puppy he had become attached to, and that he had developed a grudge against her. He told investigators he had been drinking at the time of the shooting and said that if he could have found his second gun, he would have shot her with that too.

