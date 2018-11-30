Home / Featured / ORT: Bonds to fund capital projects sold by Oak Ridge
Jim Harris

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, bonds were sold Tuesday morning to pay for three major capital projects in Oak Ridge.

Fidelity Capital Markets submitted the low bid with an interest rate of 3.613651 percent, which was described as a “good interest rate” by City Manager Mark Watson, who told ORT that anything under four percent is considered to be a good rate.

The money will be repayed over 25 years, using revenue from a two-cent property tax rate increase passed earlier this year by the City Council.

The projects include the construction of a new senior center at Bissell Park, construction of a new Preschool at Scarboro Park, which also undergo major renovations.

The contracts were awarded to a Knoxville company called Jenkins & Styles LLC and total some $11.1 million.

