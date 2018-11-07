ORPL announces November art exhibit

(ORPL press release) The November art exhibit at Oak Ridge Public Library features the photographs of Michael Messing. For more than thirty years, Michael Messing has practiced both the art of magic and the art of photography. “In the many years I have been performing magic, the one thing that struck me is how few magicians had promotional photos that were more than just standard portraits,” Messing said. “Performers need photos that are striking, unique and a great representation of their performing personalities.”

In 2008, Messing started focusing on photographing magicians and performers. “I decided to combine my love of magic with my love of photography and give these performers the types of fun, unique photos they need,” Messing explained. “I began setting up a portable photography studio at magic conventions, giving magicians, clowns, face painters, and balloon artists an easy opportunity to get the professional promotional photographs they need. It didn’t take long to take off.”

With the creative assistance of fellow magician Tom Vorjohan, who comes up with many of the ideas for the photo sessions, Messing has photographed more than 225 magicians, face painters, clowns, balloon artists, and even one of the world’s only female escape artists. “The photos in this exhibit are some of my favorites we have captured,” he said.

In addition to creating striking promotional photos for performers, Messing has also photographed many live performances of magic shows and dance programs. He is the official photographer of “The Linking Ring,” the official magazine of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and the official photographer of the Austin-East Magnet High School Dance Company.

Please visit the library during the month of November to enjoy these magical photographs. For more information, call (865) 425-3455 or visit the library’s website at www.orpl.org.