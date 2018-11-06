OR Library to close November 8th, reopen Nov. 9th

(Oak Ridge Library press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will be closed on Thursday, November 8, 2018, for a staff workday. Originally planned as a two-day closure that would include Friday, staff no longer needs the additional time. The library will be open for normal hours on November 9.

Please be advised that work to the rooftop air conditioning and heating system continues at the library. Patrons should still expect increased noise and a high level of construction activity in and around the library until the project is complete. Crews estimate that work will wrap up by November 23.

Patrons are asked to use the main doors facing Oak Ridge Turnpike for entry and exit. The doors on the plaza side may be blocked off occasionally. Visitors should also anticipate that some sections of the library’s parking lot and sidewalks will be closed intermittently for safety. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings and follow all signage posted in the area.

Please be aware that no materials are ever due when the library is closed, so please wait to return any materials until the library is open.

Visitors can follow the library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, @OakRidgePubLib, for the most up-to-date information. Visitors can also call the library’s front desk at (865) 425-3455.