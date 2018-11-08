Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge: Union Valley Road closure postponed to Nov. 12th
MAP Union Valley Rd Closure

Jim Harris 1 min ago

(Oak Ridge Public Works press release)  City of Oak Ridge contractor Duracap Asphalt Paving, Inc., is working to replace a collapsed drainage tile under Union Valley Road. This project will require a portion of Union Valley Road to be closed beginning Monday, November 12, 2018. The closure is expected to last approximately three days, weather permitting.

Originally scheduled to begin on November 6, the closure was delayed due to weather impacts. The affected tile is located at 117 Union Valley Road near the intersection of Union Valley Road and S. Illinois Avenue. Drivers may use Scarboro Road to Bethel Valley Road to the south or Scarboro Road to S. Illinois Avenue to the north as a detour.

Union Valley Road will be open for local traffic to access businesses, but be advised there will be no turn around area available for drivers trying to use Union Valley as a through-road during the closure.

Local traffic, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along this section of roadway. Please take alternate routes whenever possible. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on unforeseen conditions.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

