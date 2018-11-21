Oak Ridge accepting applications for boards, committees

As part of Oak Ridge’s end-of-year election, the City Clerk’s Office is currently accepting applications from citizens who wish to serve on a board or commission. The submission deadline is Friday, December 28, 2018, at 5 p.m.

Interested residents must complete a Boards and Commissions application available online by visiting www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections. Applicants may attach additional documents such as cover letters, reference lists and resumes. The application allows residents to choose and rank their top three board choices for consideration.

The City is recruiting membership for a total of 16 boards and commissions:

Anderson County Board of Equalization

Anderson County Community Action Commission

Beer Permit Board (Oak Ridge)

Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals

Board of Zoning Appeals

Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Oak Ridge)

Environmental Quality Advisory Board

Industrial Development Board

Oak Ridge Housing Authority

Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission

Personnel Advisory Board

Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

Senior Advisory Board

Trade Licensing Board

Traffic Safety Advisory Board

Paper versions of the online application will be available beginning Wednesday, November 21, in the City Clerk’s Office, room 109 of the Municipal Building on S. Tulane Avenue.

To be considered, completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 28. Late applications or submissions will not be accepted. The election for all boards will take place at the regular Oak Ridge City Council meeting in January 2019.

Interested residents can also visit the City’s website to learn about the composition of various boards, as well as their purpose, meeting schedules and special qualifications. For more information, contact Beth Hickman, City Clerk, at (865) 425-3411 or bhickman@oakridgetn.gov.