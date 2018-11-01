Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Dam State Park announces Holiday Homecomings

Norris Dam State Park announces Holiday Homecomings

1 min ago Community Bulletin Board

Join Norris Dam State Park for a walk through time discovering old time traditions from the 1930’s representing Tennessee Holiday Homecomings in the local region on Saturday, December 8th, from 5 to 9 pm.

Celebrations will take place on the East Side of the Park as our rustic cabin area takes a look back and transforms into a winter village of festivities for the ‘old-time’ Holiday Season.

The Community and local organizations will be participating in Holiday activities that will include; historic and educational interpretation, caroling, old-time music entertainment, theatrical holiday skits, storytelling, holiday treats and good old St. Nick to tell your wishes to.

Home-style dinners will be sold in the Tearoom with musical entertainment.

Parking is a short distance from the event area and handicapped parking is available. Please be expected to walk approximately one mile, so dress warmly and comfortably. Also bring a flashlight for a safe, family evening outdoors among the rustic rental cabins.

Admission is free but donations are always welcome.

No alcoholic beverages are permitted.

For more information, call the Park Office at 865-425-4500.

