Nola Ann Wallace, age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 26, 2018, surrounded by family. Born May 21, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Edwin and Wanda Wallace. She was a 1966 graduate of Norris High School. Nola worked at Y-12 Federal Credit Union in Knoxville, where she enjoyed wonderful relationships with both customers and co-workers. She is survived by her son, Michael Ensley (Marie); granddaughter, Riley Ensley; mother, Wanda Wallace; sisters, Darlene Buckner and Merna Crawhorn (Jim); brother, Jim Ed Wallace (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews. Nola was preceded in death by her father Edwin Wallace.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Nola touched are invited to the Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Boulevard, Clinton, Tennessee, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday November 29, 2018, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nola’s name to the American Cancer Society. www.holleygamble.com