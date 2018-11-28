Home / Obituaries / Nola Ann Wallace, age 70

Nola Ann Wallace, age 70

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Nola Ann Wallace, age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 26, 2018, surrounded by family.  Born May 21, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Edwin and Wanda Wallace. She was a 1966 graduate of Norris High School. Nola worked at Y-12 Federal Credit Union in Knoxville, where she enjoyed wonderful relationships with both customers and co-workers.  She is survived by her son, Michael Ensley (Marie); granddaughter, Riley Ensley; mother, Wanda Wallace; sisters, Darlene Buckner and Merna Crawhorn (Jim); brother, Jim Ed Wallace (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.  Nola was preceded in death by her father Edwin Wallace.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Nola touched are invited to the Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Boulevard, Clinton, Tennessee, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday November 29, 2018, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nola’s name to the American Cancer Society. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ruth Faye Isabell, age 86, of Lake City

Ruth Faye Isabell, age 86, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.