New report highlights in-demand jobs across state

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

(TDEC)  A report released by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development highlights in-demand jobs across Tennessee, including occupations in health care, information technology and engineering, among others.

TNECD’s annual Labor and Education Alignment Program (LEAP) report, a regional study of occupations in high demand among employers throughout Tennessee, identifies nearly 260 positions statewide with high employer demand.

“During Governor Haslam’s tenure, Tennessee has made tremendous strides to equip our residents with the skills to meet the needs of businesses,” Rolfe said. “With the LEAP report, stakeholders from across Tennessee can identify in-demand jobs and formulate workforce development strategies that align their education efforts with industry.”

The report highlights jobs that are strategically important to the expansion of TNECD’s target industries, including automotive, electrical equipment and appliances, chemicals, logistics, headquarters, medical devices and other sectors that Tennessee has a competitive advantage.
TNECD’s Center for Economic Research in Tennessee (CERT) assembled the LEAP report.

“The LEAP report is a tremendous resource for state and local officials across Tennessee,” CERT Director Sally Avery said. “Using key metrics like median wages and online job postings, CERT has created a picture of the jobs that are critical to the continued growth of Tennessee companies.”

LEAP is a statewide program designed to help postsecondary institutions provide students with the skills and credentials that employers need by aligning education and industry. LEAP is the result of legislation introduced by Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and Representative Gerald McCormick.

The LEAP report highlights opportunities for aligning industry and education. It also outlines programs of study offered at Tennessee’s colleges and universities that can prepare students for careers in specific fields.

The 2018 LEAP report is available for download here. The results can also be accessed through an interactive dashboard available here.

