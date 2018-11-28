Museum of Appalachia added to Tennessee Music Pathways

(Adventure Anderson) Congratulations to the Museum of Appalachia on being named a destination along the Tennessee Music Pathways!

Tennessee Music Pathways is a new nationwide marketing campaign that connects visitors to the people, places and genres that make Tennessee “The Soundtrack of America.”

From the largest cities to the smallest communities, this statewide program identifies, explains and preserves the legacy of music in Tennessee.

We are proud to see the Museum of Appalachia be a part of it.

The Tennessee Music Pathway showcases the state’s rich history, and variety of, music ranging from bluegrass and gospel to country and R&B to rock and roll and hip-hop, jazz, blues, soul and so many more.

To learn more about Tennessee Music Pathways, click here.