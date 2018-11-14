MMC, UTMC receive A’s from hospital watchdog group

According to Leapfrog’s “Hospital Safety Grade,” UT Medical Center in Knoxville and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge are the top performing East Tennessee hospitals in patient care, as both received A’s in the survey.

The watchdog organization, which seeks public information about patient safety and quality, assigns letter grades to 2,600 U.S. hospitals every six months.

The organization’s grades take into account medical errors, injuries and infections, responses from patient surveys and data from the CMS, the American Hospital Association.

