Home / Featured / MMC, UTMC receive A’s from hospital watchdog group

MMC, UTMC receive A’s from hospital watchdog group

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

According to Leapfrog’s “Hospital Safety Grade,” UT Medical Center in Knoxville and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge are the top performing East Tennessee hospitals in patient care, as both received A’s in the survey.

The watchdog organization, which seeks public information about patient safety and quality, assigns letter grades to 2,600 U.S. hospitals every six months.

The organization’s grades take into account medical errors, injuries and infections, responses from patient surveys and data from the CMS, the American Hospital Association.

For a complete breakdown of how MMC fared in the survey, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gooch, Chinn to seek re-election as Mayor, Mayor pro tem

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch says he will seek re-election to that post later this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.