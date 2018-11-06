Military Appreciation Breakfast will lead into Veterans Day Parade

(Anderson County press release) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by John K. Alley, Jr. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, November 10th at the Clinton Community Center. This month the breakfast will be in the gymnasium instead of the normal room so that more space is available. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. including presentation of colors by the Anderson County High School JROTC and music by Miss Lily Vandagriff.

Following the breakfast, the annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the Clinton Community Center, travel through downtown Clinton and end at Cullom Street. Registrations for the parade will be accepted through Thursday. Contact Leon Jaquet at 463-6803 for assistance.

The December 8th Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be sponsored by Curtis W. Isabell, Attorney at Law.

The January 12, 2019 Breakfast is sponsored by Blythe and Missy Sanders and Bear Stephenson. February 9, 2019’s Breakfast is being sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.