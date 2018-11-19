Home / Featured / MENCS: Logano stakes claim to first title

MENCS: Logano stakes claim to first title

Jim Harris

(MRN) Joey Logano captured his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship with a victory in Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Logano made a late pass of Martin Truex Jr. and led the final 12 laps en route to his 21st career win and to become  the 33rd driver to win the Cup Championship.

“We did it! We won the championship. I can’t believe it,” Logano said. “I don’t even know what to say. This team, Roger Penske, (crew chief) Todd Gordon, the pit crew, oh my God. Those guys are amazing. They gave me the car I needed at the end to do my job. Put me in position to do my job. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Logano missed the playoffs last season but his late-season charge, that included an important win at Martinsville Speedway, helped propel the Team Penske driver to the crown.

“I’ve worked my whole life to get here.,” Logano said. “I’ve spent 10 seasons fighting for this. Wasn’t sure we were going to get it, but man, Todd made a great adjustment there at the end. he has a no quit attitude and I was going to to pass (Truex) no matter what.”

Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch followed Logano across the finish line as the Championship 4 swept the first four spots. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Race Results

Fin

St

Car

 Driver

Make

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

5

22

 Joey Logano

Ford

267

Running

80

40

2

3

78

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

267

Running

20

35

3

12

4

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

267

Running

58

34

4

2

18

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

267

Running

21

33

5

4

2

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

267

Running

0

34

6

17

6

 Matt Kenseth

Ford

267

Running

0

31

7

14

9

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

267

Running

0

30

8

26

14

 Clint Bowyer

Ford

267

Running

0

30

9

10

10

 Aric Almirola

Ford

267

Running

0

38

10

6

41

 Kurt Busch

Ford

267

Running

0

32

Final Standings

Pos.

 Driver

Wins

Top 5s

Top 10s

Poles

Laps Led

Points

-Leader

1

 Joey Logano

3

13

26

1

934

5,040

 –

2

 Martin Truex Jr.

4

20

21

4

1016

5,035

-5

3

 Kevin Harvick

8

23

29

4

1990

5,034

-6

4

 Kyle Busch

8

22

28

4

1469

5,033

-7

5

 Aric Almirola

1

4

17

0

181

2,354

-2,686

6

 Chase Elliott

3

11

21

1

325

2,350

-2,690

7

 Kurt Busch

1

6

22

5

644

2,350

-2,690

8

 Brad Keselowski

3

12

20

0

705

2,343

-2,697

9

 Kyle Larson

0

12

19

3

782

2,299

-2,741

10

 Ryan Blaney

1

8

16

3

660

2,298

-2,742

