MENCS: Logano stakes claim to first title

(MRN) Joey Logano captured his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship with a victory in Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Logano made a late pass of Martin Truex Jr. and led the final 12 laps en route to his 21st career win and to become the 33rd driver to win the Cup Championship.

“We did it! We won the championship. I can’t believe it,” Logano said. “I don’t even know what to say. This team, Roger Penske, (crew chief) Todd Gordon, the pit crew, oh my God. Those guys are amazing. They gave me the car I needed at the end to do my job. Put me in position to do my job. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Logano missed the playoffs last season but his late-season charge, that included an important win at Martinsville Speedway, helped propel the Team Penske driver to the crown.

“I’ve worked my whole life to get here.,” Logano said. “I’ve spent 10 seasons fighting for this. Wasn’t sure we were going to get it, but man, Todd made a great adjustment there at the end. he has a no quit attitude and I was going to to pass (Truex) no matter what.”

Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch followed Logano across the finish line as the Championship 4 swept the first four spots. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Race Results

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 5 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 Running 80 40 2 3 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 Running 20 35 3 12 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 267 Running 58 34 4 2 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 267 Running 21 33 5 4 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 267 Running 0 34 6 17 6 Matt Kenseth Ford 267 Running 0 31 7 14 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 Running 0 30 8 26 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 267 Running 0 30 9 10 10 Aric Almirola Ford 267 Running 0 38 10 6 41 Kurt Busch Ford 267 Running 0 32

Final Standings

Pos. Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader 1 Joey Logano 3 13 26 1 934 5,040 – 2 Martin Truex Jr. 4 20 21 4 1016 5,035 -5 3 Kevin Harvick 8 23 29 4 1990 5,034 -6 4 Kyle Busch 8 22 28 4 1469 5,033 -7 5 Aric Almirola 1 4 17 0 181 2,354 -2,686 6 Chase Elliott 3 11 21 1 325 2,350 -2,690 7 Kurt Busch 1 6 22 5 644 2,350 -2,690 8 Brad Keselowski 3 12 20 0 705 2,343 -2,697 9 Kyle Larson 0 12 19 3 782 2,299 -2,741 10 Ryan Blaney 1 8 16 3 660 2,298 -2,742