MENCS: Busch wins, Championship 4 set

(MRN) Kyle Busch captured his eighth win of the season in Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway and will be one of the Championship 4 next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch, who locked his spot up to run for the championship on points during the race, led 117 laps en route to the checkered flag.

Busch joins Joey Logano, who won at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick as the title contenders.

“We had a rough start to the early part of this weekend,” Busch said. “It’s cool to put it where we need to right here right now in Victory Lane. … Man, what a day, what a race.”

The win was the 51st of Busch’s career.

Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer all missed the cut to advance in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Almirola and Harvick rounded out the top five.

Jamie McMurray, Matt Kenseth, Austin Dillon, William Byron and Bubba Wallace completed the first 10 finishers.

Elliott and Kyle Busch won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a conclusion next Sunday with the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

How Busch Won: He had a good car all day long as evident of his 117 laps led. But Busch needed a great restart, and had good short-run speed, on the final one of the day with under ten laps to go and Almirola on his outside. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver needed to win in order to move on to run for the championship in Miami but Busch got the jump when the green flag reappeared. He was able to get the advantage and finally hold off a fast approaching Keselowski for victory number eight of the season.

Race Results

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 6 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 312 Running 117 54 2 12 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 312 Running 32 50 3 8 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 312 Running 0 45 4 18 10 Aric Almirola Ford 312 Running 0 34 5 1 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 312 Running 73 39 6 21 1 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 312 Running 0 31 7 17 6 Matt Kenseth Ford 312 Running 0 30 8 15 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 312 Running 0 35 9 19 24 William Byron Chevrolet 312 Running 0 30 10 30 43 Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 312 Running 0 27

Playoff Standings

Pos. Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader 1 Joey Logano 2 12 25 1 854 5,000 – 2 Kyle Busch 8 21 27 4 1,448 5,000 – 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4 19 20 4 996 5,000 – 4 Kevin Harvick 8 22 28 4 1,932 5,000 – 5 Chase Elliott 3 11 20 1 325 2,320 -2,680 6 Kurt Busch 1 6 21 5 644 2,318 -2,682 7 Aric Almirola 1 4 16 0 181 2,316 -2,684 8 Brad Keselowski 3 11 19 0 705 2,309 -2,691