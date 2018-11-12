Home / Featured / MENCS: Busch wins, Championship 4 set

MENCS: Busch wins, Championship 4 set

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

(MRN) Kyle Busch captured his eighth win of the season in Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway and will be one of the Championship 4 next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch, who locked his spot up to run for the championship on points during the race, led 117 laps en route to the checkered flag.

Busch joins Joey Logano, who won at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick as the title contenders.

“We had a rough start to the early part of this weekend,” Busch said. “It’s cool to put it where we need to right here right now in Victory Lane. … Man, what a day, what a race.”

The win was the 51st of Busch’s career.

Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer all missed the cut to advance in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Almirola and Harvick rounded out the top five.

Jamie McMurray, Matt Kenseth, Austin Dillon, William Byron and Bubba Wallace completed the first 10 finishers.

Elliott and Kyle Busch won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a conclusion next Sunday with the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

How Busch Won: He had a good car all day long as evident of his 117 laps led. But Busch needed a great restart, and had good short-run speed, on the final one of the day with under ten laps to go and Almirola on his outside. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver needed to win in order to move on to run for the championship in Miami but Busch got the jump when the green flag reappeared. He was able to get the advantage and finally hold off a fast approaching Keselowski for victory number eight of the season.

Race Results

Fin

St

Car

 Driver

Make

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

6

18

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

312

Running

117

54

2

12

2

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

312

Running

32

50

3

8

42

 Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

312

Running

0

45

4

18

10

 Aric Almirola

Ford

312

Running

0

34

5

1

4

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

312

Running

73

39

6

21

1

 Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet

312

Running

0

31

7

17

6

 Matt Kenseth

Ford

312

Running

0

30

8

15

3

 Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

312

Running

0

35

9

19

24

 William Byron

Chevrolet

312

Running

0

30

10

30

43

 Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

312

Running

0

27

Playoff Standings

Pos.

 Driver

Wins

Top 5s

Top 10s

Poles

Laps Led

Points

-Leader

1

 Joey Logano

2

12

25

1

854

5,000

 –

2

 Kyle Busch

8

21

27

4

1,448

5,000

3

 Martin Truex Jr.

4

19

20

4

996

5,000

4

 Kevin Harvick

8

22

28

4

1,932

5,000

5

 Chase Elliott

3

11

20

1

325

2,320

-2,680

6

 Kurt Busch

1

6

21

5

644

2,318

-2,682

7

 Aric Almirola

1

4

16

0

181

2,316

-2,684

8

 Brad Keselowski

3

11

19

0

705

2,309

-2,691

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP: One killed, two injured in Morgan crash

A head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Morgan County left one person dead, two injured and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.