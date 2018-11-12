MEDIC holding 31st Battle of the Orange and Blue Blood Drive this week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for fans of Tennessee Orange and Kentucky Blue alike with its 31st Battle of the Orange and Blue that runs from November 12 through November 16 to see which school’s fans can donate the most blood. The event has traditionally been held the week before the Vols and Wildcats meet on the gridiron, but this year, the Battle of the Orange and Blue is being held the week after the annual match-up, won this year by Tennessee 24-7 on Saturday.

Kentucky has won for the past several years, MEDIC said on its website, seeking everyone’s help “to break the streak.”

MEDIC is concerned that because the game already happened, there will be a decline in donors from years past.

“At its peak, the competition was responsible for over 6,500 blood donations; most recently, only 4,600 donors participated,” its website said. “However, we have faith this year will be the year!”

Blood donors will receive multiple gifts in return for the good deed, including a $10 Amazon Gift Card, Free Long Sleeve T-Shirt, a Free small pizza from Papa John’s, a Free ticket to the Fantasy of Trees, and a Free Texas Roadhouse Appetizer!

The dates and locations of places to donate are listed below.

11/12

Food City Asheville Highway 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Laughlin Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Methodist Medical Center 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Walmart Oneida 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11/13

Blount Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. – 6.p.m

Food City – Maynardville 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Lowe’s Athens 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Walmart – Madisonville 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/14

Books-A-Million – Oak Ridge 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Food City – Tazewell 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

11/15

Walmart – Lenoir City 10am-6pm

Walmart – Morristown 10am-6pm

Walmart- West A.J. Hwy 10am-6pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30am – 7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

11/16

Papa John’s- Middlesboro 11am-6pm

Papa John’s Halls 12pm-6pm

Walmart – Jefferson City 11am-6pm

Walmart – Newport 10am-6pm

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30am – 6pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30am – 5pm

For much more, click here.