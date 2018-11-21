Home / Obituaries / Martha Chafin, age 93 of Norris

Martha Chafin, age 93 of Norris

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Martha Chafin, age 93 of Norris passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.  She was born February 22, 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Kathleen Gorman Paulsen. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville.  Martha’s philosophy for life was, work hard, play hard, love a lot, help whenever you can-never knowingly hurt anyone-realize God has been good to me…..smile.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Chafin; brother, Edward L. Paulsen, Jr.

She is survived by:

Nieces………………    Karen Harshbarger of Mantua, OH

      Nancy Hunter of Aurora, OH

Great niece………     Lindsay Harshbarger

Great nephews.      Justin Harshbarger and Matthew Hunter

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, November 26, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Clinton. Martha’s Celebration of Life service will follow her visitation with Rev. Ben Neal officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Helen Gilboe Beckner, age 88 of Powell

Helen Gilboe Beckner, age 88 of Powell, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Park …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.