Local Sports Update: HSFB playoffs, HS hoops tip-offs, NASCAR championships

It is a huge weekend of local sports, and it got started last night with high school basketball action.

The Anderson County Lady Mavs tipped off their season Thursday with a 76-49 road win at Loudon, but the Maverick boys–playing without several football players–fell to the Redskins 62-49.

In other girls’ action: Powell defeated South-Doyle 64-55; Union County held off Central 60-51; Midway topped Sweetwater 49-43; Meigs County drilled Harriman 62-25; Tellico Plains beat Wartburg 46-40; and Carter downed Oakdale 67-43.

In boys’ action, Powell clipped South-Doyle 50-45 and Carter edged Oakdale 73-68.

On the gridiron, it is quarterfinal round time in the TSSAA high school football playoffs and no game in the state will draw more attention then tonight’s long-anticipated showdown between the #1 ranked Greeneville Green Devils and the second-ranked Anderson County Mavericks. This will be a rematch of last year’s 4A quarterfinal, won by the Devils on their home field 35-31 after Mav quarterback Stanton Martin injured his knee. This time around, though, the talented Green Devils have to come to Maverick Stadium to secure a spot in the state semifinals. Both quarterbacks in this game–AC’s Martin and Greeneville’s Cade Ballard–are once again finalists for the 4A Mr. Football Award, which was won last season by Ballard. Both teams are 12-0 and both teams have been 1-2 all season long. The game will be televised on MyVLT, with kickoff at 7:00.

In the 5A quarterfinals, two area squads will be in action. Oak Ridge will play host to Catholic in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, won by the Irish 37-28. The Wildcats will see if their fan support at venerable Blankenship Field will help them turn the tables on Catholic. Oak Ridge also boasts a Mr. Football finalist, quarterback/defensive back Herbert Booker.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the other 5A quarterfinal involving an area team as undefeated David Crockett heads to Fountain City and a date with the Central Bobcats.

Elsewhere, the 1A quarterfinals have Coalfield traveling to Greenback; the 3A quarters have Austin-East headed to Alcoa and the road to the Class 6A semifinals goes through top-ranked Maryville, who will host the Farragutu Admirals.

On the track, it is Ford Championship Weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, and all three national series will crown champions, starting tonight at 7:30 with the Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200. Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley, Johnny Sauter and Noah Gragson are the four drivers with a shot at winning the series title.

Saturday at 3 pm, tune in to WYSH for the XFinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300, where Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick have survived the playoffs and can win the championship.

Then, Sunday at 1:30 on WYSH and on Merle FM, catch live coverage of the Monster Energy Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400, as defending champion Martin Truex Jr., past champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano vie for the 2018 title. Logano is in search of his first Cup Series championship.