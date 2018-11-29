Home / Local News / LaFollette holiday season kicks off this weekend

LaFollette holiday season kicks off this weekend

As we told you earlier this week, the Christmas trees in Clinton and Oak Ridge will be lit on Friday evening, with holiday activities and fun at both celebrations. Today, we can tell you that the city of LaFollette will light its Christmas Tree on Friday as well, during a ceremony at the Fleet Building beginning at 6 pm. Christmas music will be performed by members of the choir from the LaFollette United Methodist Church.

The city’s annual Christmas parade will be held Saturday at 6 pm. All parade participants need to line up at LaFollette Elementary School beginning at 4 pm Saturday.

The city is also holding a Christmas light and decoration contest for residents and businesses alike. To enter, call City Hall at 423-562-4961. Judging will be handled by the Christmas Committee with cash prizes for residents and a plaque for the winning business.

