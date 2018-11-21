Jett named next Explore Oak Ridge president

Katy Jett, a marketing executive with extensive Oak Ridge ties, has been named president of Explore Oak Ridge.

Jett has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Tennessee and served in business development and marketing for K-25 Federal Credit Union for seven years. She was vice president of marketing for UT Federal Credit Union for 12 years before joining Enrichment Federal Credit Union, where she was VP of marketing for 10 years.

Jett succeeds Marc DeRose, who resigned in September to pursue other career interests.

Jett will begin her new role on Monday, December 3.

Explore Oak Ridge is a nonprofit organization that does destination marketing for the City of Oak Ridge. Learn more at www.exploreoakridge.com.