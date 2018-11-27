Home / Obituaries / Jerome Michael Bragg, age 45, of Oak Ridge

Jerome Michael Bragg, age 45, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Jerome Michael Bragg, age 45, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Jerome was born Chicago, Illinois on February 24, 1973 to Arthur Bragg and Ida Irene Chamblee. Jerome was a member of the Church of Nazarene. Jerome had a passion for coaching football, studying medieval history, watching his great niece play basketball, and his youth ministry. Jerome is preceded in death by his mother, Ida Bragg, and brothers: Bobby and Buck Ward.

Survivors:

Father            Arthur Bragg of Oak Ridge

Brothers       Billy Ward and Lisa of Aurora, IL

                        Arthur Bragg and Tracy of Libertyville, IL

                        David Bragg and James Hayden of Chapel Hill, NC

Sisters           Deborah Sentelle of Clinton

                        Brenda and John Price of Wooddale, IL

Nephews      Matthew Ward and wife Ashlee and son Miles of College Station

                        Johnny and wife Lisa Clark and children Hanna and Johnny Clark of Knoxville

                        Anthony and wife Elizabeth Giron and children Benjamin, Maya, and Daniel of Chicago, IL

                        Sam Scheer of Dubuque, IA

                        Jordan Bragg of Dubuque, IA

                        Joshua, Jeremy and Wyatt Bragg of Libertyville, IL

                        Christian Long and Braeden Long of Libertyville, IL

Nieces           Cassandra and Tony Griffin and daughter Ava of Clinton

                        Alexandra and Chris Heiser and son Dalton of San Antonio, TX

                        Samara Giron and daughters Isabella and Olivia of Hainesville, IL

                        Nicole and Daniel Lawrence and son Dominik of Aurora, IL

                        Julia and Emily Long of Libertyville, IL

Visitation: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

You may also view Jerome’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Henrietta “Hen” (Barnes) Miller, 67 of Andersonville

Henrietta “Hen” (Barnes) Miller, 67 of Andersonville TN, returned to her heavenly home on November …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.