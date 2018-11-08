Home / Obituaries / James Alan McNaughton, 60, of Oak Ridge

James Alan McNaughton, 60, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

James Alan McNaughton, 60, of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018.  He was born and raised in southern Ohio and graduated from Waverly High School.  Jim relocated to the Oak Ridge area where he spent the last 35 years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond McNaughton and brother, Michael McNaughton.

Jim is survived by his mother, Margaret McNaughton; sister Cathy Wallace and husband Phillip Wallace, nephew Christopher; sister Cheryl McNaughton; son, Jeremy and wife Amy, grandchildren Tyler, Alex, and Braden all of Oak Ridge; son Heath, wife Dawn, and grandchildren Emma and Blake of Dayton, OH, uncle Don Keatley and wife Jackie of Gallipolis, OH; and aunt Wilma and son Brett of South Shore, KY.

In keeping with his request, Jim will be cremated and the family will have a private ceremony.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Paul Smith, age 93 of Clinton

Paul Smith, age 93 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.