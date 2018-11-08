James Alan McNaughton, 60, of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018. He was born and raised in southern Ohio and graduated from Waverly High School. Jim relocated to the Oak Ridge area where he spent the last 35 years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond McNaughton and brother, Michael McNaughton.

Jim is survived by his mother, Margaret McNaughton; sister Cathy Wallace and husband Phillip Wallace, nephew Christopher; sister Cheryl McNaughton; son, Jeremy and wife Amy, grandchildren Tyler, Alex, and Braden all of Oak Ridge; son Heath, wife Dawn, and grandchildren Emma and Blake of Dayton, OH, uncle Don Keatley and wife Jackie of Gallipolis, OH; and aunt Wilma and son Brett of South Shore, KY.

In keeping with his request, Jim will be cremated and the family will have a private ceremony. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com