Home / Featured / Jacksboro man cited for leaking barrels in Rocky Top
(Photo courtesy, ACSD/taken by Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

Jacksboro man cited for leaking barrels in Rocky Top

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

A Jacksboro man has been cited by state environmental officials for improperly caring for, and storing thousands of 55-gallon barrels in Rocky Top, some of which leaked chemicals into a tributary of Coal Creek.

Local and state authorities were called to a large lot on Longfield Church Road last Friday after a large amount of foam was spotted in the creek, allegedly caused by runoff from what the state described as a non-permitted recycling facility.

Photo courtesy ACSD (Taken by Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

Reverend Larry Watters of “An Every Need Met Ministry” in Jacksboro is the owner of the property, and advertises on social media that he sells barrels. This week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a notice accusing Watters of several violations of state clean water laws.

The alleged violations filed by TDEC’s Division of Water Resources, are:

  • Disturbing more than an acre of soil without obtaining a permit;
  • Failing to install erosion and sediment control measures;
  • Improperly storing what the state called “an unknown blue liquid which entered the waters of the state;
  • Operation of a recycling center without a permit, and;
  • Failing to properly treat the stormwater discharge from that recycling operation.

Watters has been ordered by the state to immediately install erosion prevention measures so that no more runoff makes its way from the site to nearby waterways, cap all of the barrels and totes on the site to prevent further leakage.

Photo courtesy ACSD (Taken by Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

Watters also faces a hearing at the TDEC offices in Knoxville on November 14th, at which time he will have to show the state exactly how he plans to clean up the property and bring the site in to compliance with Tennessee clean water laws.

Photo courtesy ACSD (Taken by Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

Several agencies responded during the complaint investigation, including Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, Anderson County Codes Enforcement, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Anderson County HAZMAT, and the Division of Solid Waste Management.

Photo courtesy ACSD (Taken by Brad Jones, BBB-TV)

The EPA is expected to send an investigator to Rocky Top in the next day or so, but it remains to be seen if Watters will face any violations of federal clean water protection laws.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

“Ask an Officer” how to prevent identity theft and fraud

The Oak Ridge Police Department will offer an educational “Ask an Officer” session focused on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.