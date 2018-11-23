Home / Obituaries / Irene Miller Hopkins, age 94

Irene Miller Hopkins, age 94

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Irene Miller Hopkins, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on November 15, 1924 to E.G. and Martha Miller.
 
Irene enjoyed gardening, preparing meals for family and friends, and serving in her church community. She was a devoted member of the Clinton Church of God.
 
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Roy Hopkins; sisters, Greta Deatley and Mae Martin; brothers, Roy, Raleigh, and Troy Miller.
 
She is survived by her son and wife, Russell and Karen Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; daughter and husband, Brenda and Michael Vowell of Clinton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Donnie Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; Ryan Vowell of Clinton, Tenn.; Vanessa Vowell of Cleveland, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Morgan Hopkins of Dayton, Tenn.; Will and Katherine Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.
 
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Church of God with the funeral immediately following. Officiating will be the reverends Dwight Jenkins, Curtis Akers, James Basler, and Kelvin Stokes. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastside Church of God in Corbin, KY. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily with the Rev. Randall Lee officiating.
 
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clinton Church of God or Eastside Church of God.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hugh Don Loving, age 71 of Clinton

Hugh Don Loving, age 71 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.