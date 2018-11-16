Interior recycling bins installed in all 56 State Parks

(Tennessee State Parks release) Visitors to Tennessee State Parks will now be able to use interior recycling bins at all 56 of the state parks in the second phase of improvements to the parks’ recycling program.

The bins for the interior locations at the parks follow the placement of over 400 exterior recycling receptacles this August. The bins are part of a broader sustainability initiative within the Tennessee State Parks known as “Go Green With Us,” which promotes the integration of sustainable practices into park management and operations.

“This is part of our greater goal to have uniform recycling across the state,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We want to continue to meet the needs of our visitors and uphold our responsibility to protect Tennessee’s public lands and natural resources.”

“These bins will not only serve their purpose in recycling but their interior visibility will increase awareness for the public to be sure and recycle,” said Pat Flood, director of TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management.

The state has received all shipments of the new Recycle Away Triple Recycling Station receptacles. The bins are made with 97 percent pure recycled HDPE plastic from milk jugs. Each bin contains approximately 1,000 milk jugs.

The bins meet all LEED requirements for recycled content, and the bins themselves can be recycled at the end of their use. Recycled plastic is color-stable, doesn’t rust or crack and costs less than similar alternatives. With the combination of high-grade durable plastic and marine-grade hardware and hinges, the bins are designed to last decades.

For more information about the “Go Green With Us” initiative visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/go-green-with-us.