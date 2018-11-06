Hunters for the Hungry program returns in Tennessee

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program is in full swing for the 2018 deer season. More than 80 processors throughout the state are now accepting donations of whole deer to help feed local families in need.

In Anderson County, that includes Adam’s Taxidermy & Processing. Contact information and a full list of processors is available at www.tnwf.org/processors.

Through the generosity of hunters over 20 years, Hunters for the Hungry has provided more than 6.5 million meals worth of healthy, much-needed protein to the hungriest Tennesseans. As a thank you for those years of support, hunters will be entered in a drawing for each whole deer they donate to win one of four made-in-Tennessee muzzleloaders by Knight Rifles. More information, including alternate ways to enter, can be found at tnwf.org/HuntersForTheHungry.

“This is a really exciting year. We’ve had multiple record-breaking years recently and we’re adding more processors and counties to our program,” said Matt Simcox, Hunters for the Hungry manager. “Even with the tough season for hunters last year, we still saw incredible giving. This program works because of Tennessee’s volunteer spirit in our hunters and processors. Without them, there would be fewer full bellies this time of year.”

When hunters harvest a deer, they can donate the it—in part or whole—to the program at a participating processor. The deer is processed, and the venison is delivered to local hunger relief organizations where it gets in the hands of hungry children and families. One deer provides as many as 168 meals.

Currently, all participating processors in the state are funded, meaning there is no cost to hunters to donate their venison. When deer donations surpass funding, hunters may pay a reduced, $50 processing fee directly to the processor to cover processing costs or redeem Deer Coins purchased from Tennessee Wildlife Federation at tnwf.org/DeerCoin.

“In addition to the support of countless individuals, Hunters for the Hungry is thankful for contributions by companies,” said Simcox. “Walmart Giving, in particular, has been a longtime supporter as they fight hunger in the communities their stores serve.”

For more information about Hunters for the Hungry or to purchase a Deer Coin, visit tnwf.org/HuntersForTheHungry.