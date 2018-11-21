Hugh Don Loving, age 71 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at his residence. He was born on December 11, 1946 in Lake City, TN to the late William Thomas and Georgia Foust Loving. He loved farming and gardening. Hugh Don is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roy Lee Loving and sister, Linda Lou Massengill.

Survivors:

Brother Johnny Loving & Gail Andersonville

Graveside Service: 10:00 AM, Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Disney Cemetery in Lake City, TN with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

The Interment for Hugh Don Loving will follow the Graveside Service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.