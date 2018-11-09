Huge weekend of high school, college, pro sports

It is an absolutely jam-packed weekend for local high school and college sports, plus Tennessee’s professional teams are all in action and WYSH has a tripleheader weekend of NASCAR racing lined up for you.

First of all, tonight marks the second round of the high school football playoffs and there are plenty of area teams in action. The Anderson County Mavericks will face their toughest test of the season when they welcome the Elizabethton Cyclones to Maverick Stadium in a second round, Class 4A game that you can watch on MyVLT-TV at 7:00.

In the 5A playoffs, Oak Ridge hits the road for Soddy-Daisy, Fulton plays host to rival Catholic, and Central will be home for Cocke County, with the winner to face the winner of Tennessee High/David Crockett in the quarterfinals next week.

In Class 1A, the Oliver Springs Bobcats will take a shot at #1 Greenback while Coalfield squares off with Cloudland at Happy Valley High School, due to unplayable field conditions at Cloudland.

Rockwood travels to Class 2A #1 Meigs County, Austin-East hosts Gatlinburg-Pittman in a 4A game and a date next week with the winner of Unicoi County at Alcoa. In Class 6A, Farragut hosts Ooltewah and Maryville is home for Science Hill on Praise 96.3 FM in Knoxville.

College sports are in full swing on Rocky Top this weekend, starting at 7:00 Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena when the UT men’s basketball team hosts Louisiana, continuing on Saturday at 3:30 pm when the 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats visit the football Vols and wrapping up Sunday at 2 pm when the Lady Vols tip off their basketball season at home against Presbyterian.

In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies will be home Saturday for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the ice, the NHL’s Nashville Predators will play at Dallas tonight at 7 pm, and closer to home the Knoxville Ice Bears host Macon in the first game of a home-and-home tonight at 7:30 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Ice Bears will travel to Macon for the return trip on Saturday.

Sunday, the Tennessee Titans will host the red-hot New England Patriots at 1:00 in Nashville.

Right here on WYSH, we drop the green flag on our coverage of a tripleheader weekend in Phoenix that will end with only four drivers in each of NASCAR’s three national touring series remaining eligible for their respective championships next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It begins tonight at 8:00 with the Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 from the ISM Raceway on WYSH and continues from Phoenix Saturday at 3 with the XFinity Series Whelen Trusted to Perform 200.

We wrap up the weekend in the desert Sunday at 1:30 pm on WYSH and on Merle FM, as the Monster Energy Cup Series runs the Can-Am 500.