HSFB playoffs: Round 2 scores, Quarterfinal schedules

FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2ND ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES

4A: Anderson County 54 Elizabethton 21…Ryan Moog led the Mavericks to a dominating win at home over the Cyclones with 227 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground as well as a receiving touchdown.

Greeneville 49 Sullivan South 7.

5A: Oak Ridge 40 Soddy-Daisy 23...Jordan Graham ran for 134 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats won on the road.

Catholic 28 Fulton 25…Central 49 Daniel Boone 7…David Crockett 32 Tennessee High 0.

1A: Greenback 33 Oliver Springs 12…Coalfield 29 Cloudland 24.

2A: South Greene 23 Oneida 21…Meigs County 28 Rockwood 14.

3A: Alcoa 56 Unicoi County 0…Austin-East 54 Gatlinburg-Pittman 6.

6A: Maryville 42 Science Hill 7…Farragut 49 Ooltewah 7.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS–QUARTERFINALS NOVEMBER 16th

4A: Greeneville at Anderson County (Both teams are 12-0 and have been ranked 1-2 all season long with the Green Devils holding the top spot. These teams met in the quarterfinals a year ago and Greeneville won that match-up 35-31.)

5A: Catholic at Oak Ridge (Catholic won last year’s match-up in the state quarterfinals, 37-28)…David Crockett at Central.

1A: Coalfield at Greenback.

3A: Austin-East at Alcoa.

6A: Farragut at Maryville.