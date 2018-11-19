HSFB playoffs over for AC, OR

Friday night was the quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs.

In Class 4A, the long-anticipated rematch between #1 Greeneville and #2 Anderson County was over by halftime, as the defending state champions built a 42-7 halftime lead en route to a 42-21 victory. The Mavericks’ outstanding season ends with a 12-1 record. Greeneville will play at Maplewood Friday for a berth in the state championship game against either Springfield or Haywood.

In Class 5A, Jordan Graham ran for four touchdowns, but it was not enough to help Oak Ridge hold off Catholic, which rallied from a 33-14 third-quarter deficit to win 42-40, eliminating the Wildcats for a second straight year. Catholic will host Central on Friday for a berth in the state title game. Central beat David Crockett 23-12 on Friday. The winner of that all-Knoxville semifinal will play the winner of Beech/Henry County for the state championship.

Elsewhere, in Class 6A, Maryville beat Farragut 26-10 and will play at Oakland on Friday in one semifinal, while Ravenwood and Whitehaven will meet in the other semi.

In Class 3A, #1 Alcoa eliminated Austin-East 24-6, earning a trip to Upperman for the semifinals. Stratford and Covington will meet in the other Friday semifinal.

In Class 2A, Meigs County visits Trousdale County and Waverly plays Peabody in the semifinals.

In Class 1A, Greenback eliminated Coalfield 35-7 and will travel to Whitwell in one semifinal, while Cornersville plays at Lake County in the other.