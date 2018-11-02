Home / Featured / HSFB playoffs kick off Friday night

The Clinton Dragons will travel to Soddy-Daisy High School tonight (Friday, November 2nd) as they return to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The 4-6 Dragons clinched a playoff spot and the fourth seed with back-to-back road wins at Campbell County and Karns in the final two weeks of the regular season. Soddy-Daisy finished its season 5-4 and was able to win at Catholic earlier this season, which gave them the tiebreaker and the Region 4-5A championship.

This is the first time these teams have met. The Dragons will be making their 13th playoff appearance, while the Trojans are appearing for a 15th time, and for a second consecutive year.

The Eye Center Pregame Show on WYSH begins at 6:45, with kickoff of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football at 7:00 with Alex Willard and Jim Harris calling the action.

Elsewhere, the winner of Clinton/Soddy-Daisy will get the winner of Rhea County at Oak Ridge next week in round two.

Anderson County will be home for the Union County Patriots, a game made notable as it marks the return of former AC Coach Larry Kerr to Maverick Stadium. In two years, he has basically resurrected what had been a floundering Union County football program and gotten them back into the postseason.

Oliver Springs is at Hancock County tonight in the 1A playoffs, where first-round action also sends Jellico to Coalfield.

