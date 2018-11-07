Hoskins’ recognized for preservation

Last week at a ceremony at the East Tennessee History Center in downtown Knoxville, the 2018 East Tennessee Preservation Awards were announced to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and projects for their contributions to the protection of East Tennessee’s heritage.

Among those honored for their efforts were two sisters from Clinton, Mollie Farrar and Jenky Walker, who were cited for their restoration of the 1920 Hoskins Drug Store at 333 Market Street in Clinton. Granddaughters of Hoskins’ founder, R.C. Hoskins, these enterprising and energetic young women brought this building back to life and transformed it into a high end floral and home décor shop. Mollie and Jenky currently operate their business as Hoskins in the Flat and what was the original Hoskins Drug Store and Soda Fountain is “now an inviting building rich in history and full of handcrafted antiques of the future.”

In addition to this Anderson County structure, other buildings recognized with awards were in Knox, Hamblen, Grainger, Morgan and Sevier Counties. The East Tennessee Preservation Alliance works to preserve the structures and places with historic or cultural significance in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.

ETPA partners with Knox Heritage to serve as the regional arm for preservation activities in Middle East Tennessee. For more information, visit www.knoxheritage.org/ETPA.