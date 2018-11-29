Holiday events dot AC’s weekend calendar

There are plenty of holiday events in Anderson County this weekend, including the annual Candlelight Christmas Celebrations at the Museum of Appalachia, which will be held Friday from 5 to 9 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm.

In Norris on Saturday, the fourth annual Norris Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held from 11 am to 2 pm in the gymnasium at Norris Elementary School. Dozens of local artisans will be showcasing their items for sale, so this is a great opportunity to get someone on your shopping list a unique, one-of-a-kind gift. The selections will range from pottery and jewelry to photographs and handwoven woolen clothing, just to name a few.

On Saturday afternoon in Norris, the United Methodist Church will present Handel’s “Messiah” beginning at 3 pm, and then at 6:00 Saturday, the town’s annual Christmas Parade will be held.

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, these events this weekend should do the trick.