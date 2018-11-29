Home / Community Bulletin Board / Holiday events dot AC’s weekend calendar

Holiday events dot AC’s weekend calendar

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

There are plenty of holiday events in Anderson County this weekend, including the annual Candlelight Christmas Celebrations at the Museum of Appalachia, which will be held Friday from 5 to 9 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm.

In Norris on Saturday, the fourth annual Norris Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held from 11 am to 2 pm in the gymnasium at Norris Elementary School. Dozens of local artisans will be showcasing their items for sale, so this is a great opportunity to get someone on your shopping list a unique, one-of-a-kind gift. The selections will range from pottery and jewelry to photographs and handwoven woolen clothing, just to name a few.

On Saturday afternoon in Norris, the United Methodist Church will present Handel’s “Messiah” beginning at 3 pm, and then at 6:00 Saturday, the town’s annual Christmas Parade will be held.

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, these events this weekend should do the trick.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

