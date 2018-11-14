Historic Ramsey House getting into holiday spirit

Annual Wreath Making Workshop, Saturday, Dec. 8 from 12:30 pm-3:00 pm at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville Celebrate Christmas in an old-fashioned way at this wonderful annual workshop. Our very special Wreath Maker, Julia, and her wreath helpers provide all the fixings as well as holiday treats. All supplies are included along with the instruction. Enjoy holiday treats, good times and go home with a newly learned skill and a beautiful natural wreath for your front door. All you need is a pair of garden gloves, small garden clippers and friends or family. It is a great way to start a holiday tradition. Class fee $35 Reservations required. Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745.

Holiday Candlelight Tour, Sunday, Dec. 9 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville A beautiful candlelit 1797 home with natural decorations, holiday music, holiday treats and Santa for the kids. There is laughter, joy and a great holiday spirit. This is a free event open to the public. A chance to see a wonderful historic treasure dressed in its finest. All tours start in the Visitor Center. Donations toward Ramsey House’s educational programming and upkeep of the home are gratefully accepted.

A Gift for Mom and Dad, Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville Do you need some time to get that last minute shopping done without the kids? And what about the kids? Do they need a gift for Mom and Dad? Bring them to Historic Ramsey House on Dec 15th to spend 3 hours making hand-crafted gifts, playing vintage games and other fun activities. Each child will need to bring a bagged lunch. Ramsey House will provide juice or water and a cookie for snack. Please let us know of any dietary restrictions ahead of time. All supplies are included along with gift wrapping. Ages 6-12 years. Class fee $15 Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745