Helen Gilboe Beckner, age 88 of Powell, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Park West Medical Center.

Preceded in death by her husband, James W. Beckner. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon, Mary and Rose; sisters, Alice Weier, Agnes Septer and Carol Duford; grandchildren, James, William and Amanda; great grandchildren, Owen, Wyatt and Jordan; and many dear friends and extended family members.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Therese Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Helen’s family thanks the community for kindnesses over many years, and asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com