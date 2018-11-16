Home / Obituaries / Harold Seiber, age 85 of Maryville

Harold Seiber, age 85 of Maryville

Harold Seiber, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Blount Memorial Hospital.  The family will receive friends Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 5-7 pm with services to follow at 7 pm in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.  Family and friends will meet Monday at 10 am at the funeral home and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 am with full military honors.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

