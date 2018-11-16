Harold Seiber, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Blount Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 5-7 pm with services to follow at 7 pm in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Monday at 10 am at the funeral home and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 am with full military honors. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
