Gooch, Chinn to seek re-election as Mayor, Mayor pro tem

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch says he will seek re-election to that post later this month, and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn wants to serve in that role once again as well.

The Council will elect two of their seven members as mayor and mayor pro tem at a meeting on Tuesday, November 27. The mayor and mayor pro tem, who serves in the mayor’s absence, serve two-year terms. Under the City Charter, they are chosen by Council after each municipal election every two years.

If he is re-elected later this month, it would be Gooch’s third two-year term as mayor. It would be Chinn’s second term as mayor pro tem.

Both Gooch and Chinn were re-elected to four-year terms on City Council in the municipal election earlier this month.

