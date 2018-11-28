Home / Featured / Gooch, Chinn re-elected Mayor, Mayor pro tem

Gooch, Chinn re-elected Mayor, Mayor pro tem

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn were both re-elected to two-year terms during a special City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Gooch was the lone candidate for mayor on Tuesday and he was tapped for a third term in that post. Gooch was re-elected to the Council earlier this month, and he is serving his second four-year term as a Council member.

Chinn was also re-elected to a second two-year term as mayor pro tem.

Chinn was challenged for the mayor pro tem spot by fellow Council member Jim Dodson, but won re-election with five votes to Dodson’s two.

