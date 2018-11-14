Boys’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Tuesday November 13th
Catholic 74 Clinton 56: Catholic led the Dragons by just two points at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to hand Clinton a season-opening loss. Evan Winchester scored 18 points to lead CHS, and Andrew Shoopman, Jackson Garner and Luke Harrison each added 11 points.
Oak Ridge 72 Meigs County 27…
Oneida 74 Campbell County 61…
Tellico Plains 74 Oliver Springs 47…
Powell 74 Union County 59…
Karns 71 Cocke County 55…
Halls 62 Berean Christian 52…
Sweetwater 66 Harriman 57…
Scott 71 Oakdale 40…
Kingston 84 Cumberland County 78…
Wartburg 71 Sale Creek 10…
West 72 Gibbs 45.