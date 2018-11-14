Home / Local Sports / Boys’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

Boys’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

Jim Harris 1 day ago

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Tuesday November 13th

Catholic 74 Clinton 56: Catholic led the Dragons by just two points at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to hand Clinton a season-opening loss. Evan Winchester scored 18 points to lead CHS, and Andrew Shoopman, Jackson Garner and Luke Harrison each added 11 points.

Oak Ridge 72 Meigs County 27…

Oneida 74 Campbell County 61…

Tellico Plains 74 Oliver Springs 47…

Powell 74 Union County 59…

Karns 71 Cocke County 55…

Halls 62 Berean Christian 52…

Sweetwater 66 Harriman 57…

Scott 71 Oakdale 40…

Kingston 84 Cumberland County 78…

Wartburg 71 Sale Creek 10…

West 72 Gibbs 45.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

