Franklin ‘Bubble Gum’ Smith to be honored by OSHS

Franklin “Bubble Gum” Smith will be inducted into the Oliver Springs High School football “Hall of Fame” Friday night December 7th.

Franklin played football all 4 years but, his senior year he was the captain of his team, most valuable player, most tackles in a game, 1958 all conference.

He went on to higher education with 3 associate degrees, serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, 18 years with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 30 years as a South Carolina Sports Official, and an Investigator for Bryan “Double Ought” Ramey. He was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and the Senior Saints director at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Greenville, South Carolina.

Franklin is a son of Fred and Kathleen Smith, two brothers George and Rick, two sisters Marybeth and Peggy and Grandson of Historian John T. Smith.

Franklin was married for over 46 years to Brenda Bunch Smith of Clinton, and had two sons–Alan Breck of Dallas TX. and Darren Lee of Greenville, S.C.— as well as six grandchildren and one Great granddaughter.

Mr. Smith passed away in 2008.