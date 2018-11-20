Fox & Farley Full Court Press tips off tonight

High school basketball returns to WYSH tonight (Tuesday November 20th) as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press follows the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons into Coalfield and a showdown with the Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Dragons enter the game with a record of 1-1, coming off a 20-11 season that saw them advance to the region tournament, and despite a setback at Farragut last weekend, Clinton’s girls are ready to make some noise in District 3AAA. Coalfield’s girls are 0-1 on the season and looking to bounce back after a 2-22 campaign a year ago.

Clinton’s boys are 2-1 heading to Coalfield as they look to improve upon last year’s 9-21 mark, but they too have lofty goals for this year as they return a lot of talent and mix in a host of newcomers. The Coalfield boys will be playing their first game of the season tonight as they welcome back several players who just wrapped up a football playoff run. Coalfield lost several players from last year’s squad that went 16-16 and came up just one game short of making the state tournament.

Our coverage will begin with live updates during Trading Time Primetime starting shortly after the girls’ varsity game tips off at 6:30 pm and will continue with full, live coverage at the conclusion of Primetime on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.