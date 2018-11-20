Home / Featured / Fox & Farley Full Court Press tips off tonight

Fox & Farley Full Court Press tips off tonight

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

High school basketball returns to WYSH tonight (Tuesday November 20th) as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press follows the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons into Coalfield and a showdown with the Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Dragons enter the game with a record of 1-1, coming off a 20-11 season that saw them advance to the region tournament, and despite a setback at Farragut last weekend, Clinton’s girls are ready to make some noise in District 3AAA. Coalfield’s girls are 0-1 on the season and looking to bounce back after a 2-22 campaign a year ago.

Clinton’s boys are 2-1 heading to Coalfield as they look to improve upon last year’s 9-21 mark, but they too have lofty goals for this year as they return a lot of talent and mix in a host of newcomers. The Coalfield boys will be playing their first game of the season tonight as they welcome back several players who just wrapped up a football playoff run. Coalfield lost several players from last year’s squad that went 16-16 and came up just one game short of making the state tournament.

Our coverage will begin with live updates during Trading Time Primetime starting shortly after the girls’ varsity game tips off at 6:30 pm and will continue with full, live coverage at the conclusion of Primetime on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Weekend basketball round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FRIDAY November 16th West girls 52 Karns 18…West boys 72 Karns …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.