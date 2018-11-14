Follow-up: Victim of Monday explosion recovering

We have a few more details about what is believed to have been a natural gas explosion on Monday at a home on Hidden Hill Drive that injured the residents.

78-year-old Ernest Floyd suffered burns to his face, neck and arms and hands in the explosion, which he told investigators happened as he was trying to light a gas heater in his garage. He said that he had “held the button down too long,” which allowed the garage to fill with gas, which ignited when it was lit.

At last check, Floyd remained in the hospital but is expected to be OK. His wife was elsewhere in the house and suffered minor injuries that she was also checked for at an area hospital.