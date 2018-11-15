Home / Featured / Follow-up: More on car vs. wheelchair accident

Follow-up: More on car vs. wheelchair accident

Jim Harris

Following up on a story we reported Wednesday, a Clinton man was injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Seivers Boulevard in a motorized wheelchair.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old William Carter of Clinton and the Clinton Police Department’s accident report indicates he suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Carter was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by 73-year-old Charles Yarnell, who told officers that he had been traveling east on Seivers at the intersection with East Broad Street at around 6 pm Tuesday and had the green light. Carter, according to Yarnell and several witnesses, attempted to cross the intersection in his wheelchair without the crosswalk signal.

Witnesses say they saw Yarnell try to swerve in order to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to avoid contact.

Carter was treated for his injuries at UT Medical Center. Yarnell was unhurt, but his car sustained some damage to the front, but he was able to drive it away from the scene.

No citations were issued.

